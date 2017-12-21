Weird Christmas Gifts

Instead of the normal gift card for Christmas this year, spice it up a bit and get them something different. The Huffington Post has your list for gifts that are, let’s just say not normal. Well, some of them are actually really cool.

A Christmas tree costume

A Rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer mankini

An upside-down Christmas tree

A taco holder in the shape of a triceratops

The Die Hard Christmas poem book

A Game of Thrones tree topper

A red Solo cup tree ornament

A yoga mat decorated with pictures of doughnuts

A grill-cleaning robot