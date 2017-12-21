Weird Christmas Gifts
By Kris Mason
Dec 21, 2017

Instead of the normal gift card for Christmas this year, spice it up a bit and get them something different.  The Huffington Post has your list for gifts that are, let’s just say not normal.  Well, some of them are actually really cool.

  • A Christmas tree costume
  • A Rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer mankini
  • An upside-down Christmas tree
  • A taco holder in the shape of a triceratops
  • The Die Hard Christmas poem book
  • A Game of Thrones tree topper
  • A red Solo cup tree ornament
  • A yoga mat decorated with pictures of doughnuts
  • A grill-cleaning robot

 

