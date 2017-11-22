Weird Thanksgiving Traditions
By Kate Raines
Nov 22, 2017

Let’s face it some of our families have some Thanksgiving traditions that are a little weird.

I will admit that my husbands family will go out an kill the turkey they plan on eating. Yes, it’s wild turkey, and yes it’s in season… so being part of a hunting house hold I suppose this is that abnormal, however, to me it was odd. Mom always opted to pick tom up out of the frozen food section at the local grocery store.

I will admit hunting for the dinner is way more fun than all the kitchen prep.

So with this thought, there was a hashtag that was created on Twitter. #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions. If you want a good laugh at the Thanksgiving table I suggest you pull this one up.

Most of them are pretty funny and something that most of us can relate too. Then there are the vegans and vegetarians weighing in.

And of course there are the people that have to get political with everything. It’s a family meal! COME ON!!!

You have to scroll past some of the junk that it is just taking up the twittersphere, but you can have a good laugh or two and hopefully keep the conversation away from politics this holiday season. Unless you are like my family and enjoy a good mental sparring… just make sure you come prepared with facts and accurate information to back up your claims.

Either way, remember be kind, everyone has an opinion and it is just as valid as your opinion, and it’s just a weekend. So enjoy the little time you do get with your family, because you never know when you will get that time again.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

 

