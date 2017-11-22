Weird Thanksgiving Traditions

Let’s face it some of our families have some Thanksgiving traditions that are a little weird.

I will admit that my husbands family will go out an kill the turkey they plan on eating. Yes, it’s wild turkey, and yes it’s in season… so being part of a hunting house hold I suppose this is that abnormal, however, to me it was odd. Mom always opted to pick tom up out of the frozen food section at the local grocery store.

I will admit hunting for the dinner is way more fun than all the kitchen prep.

So with this thought, there was a hashtag that was created on Twitter. #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions. If you want a good laugh at the Thanksgiving table I suggest you pull this one up.

Weaving bacon blankets to help the turkey stay warm in the oven #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions pic.twitter.com/dS4LUr0Z1X — Jennie 🍭 (@JennieR27990167) November 16, 2017

Posting pics on Facebook of the Turkey dinner

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions pic.twitter.com/TnPd3Vh58R — 🌹Rosey🌹 (@6CentsRose) November 16, 2017

Mom does her own commentary during the Macy's parade. #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions — #️⃣Kevin (@justkevieHASH) November 16, 2017

Musical chairs to determine who has to sit at the Kiddie Table… #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions pic.twitter.com/K8Zkw6w7Ha — Geoffrey Gould (@realbadger) November 16, 2017

Most of them are pretty funny and something that most of us can relate too. Then there are the vegans and vegetarians weighing in.

This thanksgiving try to avoid buying your meat from a factory farm supplier like @butterball. #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions #foodforthought pic.twitter.com/UA1dgU7KxA — Travis Ruger (@TravisRuger) November 17, 2017

#weirdthanksgivingtraditions Hacking up millions of big birds to recreate an event that never happened in the 1st place. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) November 16, 2017

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions: Showing "thanks" for your life by taking away theirs. pic.twitter.com/6YX7u046oI — peta2 (@peta2) November 16, 2017

And of course there are the people that have to get political with everything. It’s a family meal! COME ON!!!

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions Pretending the Pilgrims came to America to escape religious persecution, when they really came to America just to make sure THEY were the ones doing it. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 17, 2017

I always like to display my wives on the piano for an hour before we sit down to dinner #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions pic.twitter.com/7oAspXPmZX — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) November 16, 2017

Pretending your closeted racist family didn't vote for Trump #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions — Bae Franklin (@BaeFranklin) November 16, 2017

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions – Having creepy uncle Joe over for dinner. Same thing every year…. pic.twitter.com/6lZZQPm9Oo — Jerry Jones (@Bud_Doggin) November 17, 2017

#WeirdThanksgivingTraditions at Al Franken’s house: fondle the women who pass out from the tryptophan in turkey. — PolitiDiva™ (@realPolitiDiva) November 16, 2017

You have to scroll past some of the junk that it is just taking up the twittersphere, but you can have a good laugh or two and hopefully keep the conversation away from politics this holiday season. Unless you are like my family and enjoy a good mental sparring… just make sure you come prepared with facts and accurate information to back up your claims.

Either way, remember be kind, everyone has an opinion and it is just as valid as your opinion, and it’s just a weekend. So enjoy the little time you do get with your family, because you never know when you will get that time again.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!