What? 4 Hours Of Sleep Is Not Enough?

If you are a Red Raider baseball fan, you may be feeling happy about Sunday night’s win over Florida, but chippy due to NO SLEEP! This info from a Penn state professor, and published in the Daily Mail, won’t help you feel any more rested!

Forget getting eight hours of sleep … Sleep researchers now say we need at least 8.5 hours of sleep! Why? Because we’re stressed — and because we are bombarded with information all day … and sleep is when our brains actually process much of that information. According to the study author, Penn State professor and sleep expert Dr Daniel Gartenberg, “One of the main functions of sleep is to take all the information we get throughout the day and sort into what’s relevant.” The process is called synaptic homeostasis. “It’s the idea that one of the main functions of sleep — besides cell recovery — is to process information,” says Gartenberg. FYI: The average American gets about 7 hours of sleep a night. (Daily Mail)

So (yawn), Wreck (yawn) “Em (snore) against the Piggies! ZZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz!