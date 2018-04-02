WHAT A SHOT!!

This is an unbelieveable buzzer beater in the National Championship of women’s basketball. Arike Ogunbowale hit this shot for Notre Dame against Mississippi State. INCREDIBLE!

What’s even more incredible is that she did the SAME thing (buzzer beater) Friday night against UCONN to make it to the finals. After that shot she got some love from Kobe Bryant on twitter, and she told ESPN that her life was complete after being complimented by Kobe. He then tweeted at her to FINISH the JOB! Well Kobe, she listened!