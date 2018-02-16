What Do You Do When Nobody Is Looking?
By mudflap
|
Feb 16, 2018 @ 5:40 AM

Here are some responses from people:

I have a conversation with my dog like he’s a human

I try dances that my body says “Your too old for that” 💃🏻

I play hashtag games at work

I don’t like to wear under ware.

 

