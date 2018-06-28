What Songs Were #1 When You Were In Jr. High?

The 90’s! When I ruled my Jr. High. That’s actually not true at all. I wasn’t very cool. Granted, there were some terrible things that came from the 90’s. The Spice Girls, Steve Madden shoes, and Justin Timberlake with frosted tips. But there’s one thing that stood tall in the 90’s. Country music. Shania Twain got a round of applause from me after watching the video of her number one hit “Who’s Bed Have Your Boots Been Under”. She was such a great “music video actor”. She was a cool Canadian breath of fresh air for country music!

And of course how could we forget Garth. The 90’s were basically owned by Garth Brooks. Country, pop, rock and roll, he surpassed all genres. “The Dance” was huge for Garth Brooks. I mean really huge. Dude hit number one real quick with this one and made enough money to “take care of the family” for 100 years. I can still hear the DJ at 4-H camp saying “This’ll be the last song of the night boys and girls, last song of the night.” Cue “The Dance” by Garth Brooks.

I really don’t remember much about Jr. High itself. It wasn’t a memorable time for me. Not because I was picked on or hated life. I just didn’t care much for school. However, the music was very memorable. The 90’s was a great era for music. In 1995 Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” hit number one on Billboards Top 100. I never got into this song but it hit number one!

Number one in 1993!

…okay so this is a blog about number ones….and Seal. Truth: It is 1:00 pm and I am sitting at my desk eating a taco with “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal freakin’ jacked in my head phones. And yes, I am singing and using hand gestures and all. Just like Seal because he is cool. I loved music in Jr. High Just as much as I do now. I remember Seal so well because “Kiss From a Rose” came out on the Batman movie and I was down with Batman.

Oh and this was hit number one in 1990. I honestly don’t even know why I put this here. I was not in Jr. High in 1990. I think i’ll have to put the number one rock video up next to feel like a man again.

Ah the refreshing sound of 311. This song hit number one in 1996. Although their lyrics tend to be a little cheesy, they are original. While 90’s rock was being bombarded with grunge, 311 was making this sound. It was different and a nice break from all of the depressing Nirvana.

One does not mention number one songs and NOT mention George Strait. It has to be done. George hit number one on the Billboards with “Heartland” in 1993. Which was just another chart topper for him. I haven’t done the math nor will I but he probably had at least 25 number ones by 1993.

That’s just a few songs that hit number one when I was in Jr. High! Except for Wilson Phillips. That was when Chelsea that works here was in Jr. High. She sat in front of the mirror with a blow dryer singing in curlers. The whole bit.

What songs were number one when you were in Jr. High? 60’s, 70’s, 80’s or right now. There’s no age limit here so let me know!

