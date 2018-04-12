What Was Your First Adult Words?

We all know that you remember those first baby words, but do you remember your first adult words? That first time you thought to yourself, yup I’m officially an adult
Here is a list of what some people are saying was their first Adult words were.
Jeff – Shut the door! You trying to air condition the whole neighborhood
Megan – I’m gonna stop this car right now
Mudflap – Has everybody pee’d ?
Others:
I gotta work tomorrow
Wait, Ive got a coupon
We don’t need to stop for something to eat, we have food at the house
I want to speak to a manager
Because I said so
Im ready for bed, and its only 8pm