What Was Your First Adult Words?
By mudflap
Apr 12, 2018 @ 5:59 AM

We all know that you remember those first baby words, but do you remember your first adult words?  That first time you thought to yourself, yup I’m officially an adult

Here is a list of what some people are saying was their first Adult words were.

Jeff – Shut the door! You trying to air condition the whole neighborhood

Megan – I’m gonna stop this car right now

Mudflap – Has everybody pee’d ?

Others:

I gotta work tomorrow

Wait, Ive got a coupon

We don’t need to stop for something to eat, we have food at the house

I want to speak to a manager

Because I said so

Im ready for bed, and its only 8pm

 

 

 

