KLLL is hosting the 19th Annual City Bank 36 Hours of Miracles Radiothon on February 15th and 16th. KLLL will tell the stories of the miracles that happen every day at UMC Children’s Hospital. There are several ways in which to contribute to the CMN. You can donate at https://www.umchealthsystem.com/giving/donate-to-umc or during the radiothon at 806-770-5437.

All proceeds go to UMC Children’s Hospital. Want auction items? We have great items including an orthodontic package from Blue Sky Orthodontics valued at $6,000, a private in-home wine tasting for up to 15 people, Whataburger every week for a year, a necklace and bracelet and tickets to see Garth Brooks in concert. Much of this would not be possible without our sponsors, City Bank, Walmart, Whataburger, Venture Communications and Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP.

Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) believes in making miracles for children of the Lubbock. 17 million children are helped at 170 children’s hospitals across the country. Started in 1983, CMN has gone from a small startup charity to one of the leading children’s charities in North America. UMC Children’s Hospital has been a part of the CMN alliance for over 30 years. 100% of all CMN donations stay in the area where it is collected providing the South Plains and Eastern New Mexico with state of the art medical technology helping provide better care for children. Nationally CMN has raised almost $6 billion dollars. Last year during the 18th Annual 36 Hours of Miracles Radiothon, KLLL raised over $126,000. Over the last 18 years, KLLL has raised over $3.6 million.

Much of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at UMC Children’s Hospital was made possible by CMN. The NICU provides advanced technology paired with excellently trained healthcare professionals to provide specialized care for newborns. UMC’s NICU has 40 beds dividing into three nurseries progressively reducing the care that is needed for a patient. The NICU also features a pair of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation beds which are used for heart/lung bypass for newborns. Also in the NICU is a neonatal air transport team for the specialized task of safely transporting newborns. CMN also helped in the acquisition of Versilette “Giraffe” beds which are the most advanced developmentally supportive micro-environment on the market. The combined state of the art technology and innovative design to create an unparalleled healing environment for intensively ill infants.

CMN also helps UMC provide children with better care by allowing Child Life Specialists to help reduce the stress and anxiety associated with illness or hospitalization. Specialists also provide children learning and growth opportunities through play in their rooms or in the playroom with toys and art activities. The duty of explaining medical procedures to children also falls upon the shoulders of the specialists. They complete this task through the use of dolls, medical equipment, books and play. Children in hospitals can experience immense stress and the specialist are there to ease those thoughts with positive coping strategies. Child Life Specialists also provide support and educational materials to families to help loved ones understand the situation and ways to support their children through this time in their lives.

UMC also provides excellent pediatric oncology and hematology services. The oncology department provides great care for most types of cancer. The hematology department helps diagnose and treat hereditary and acquired blood disorders. UMC is also home to the regions only Burn ICU, Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Program, and is a leader in trauma services. Another service offered UMC made possible by CMN is pediatric gastroenterology which deals with the esophagus, stomach, small and large intestines, pancreas and liver in premature babies to late-adolescents. The gastroenterology department also offers nutrition and hepatology services. CMN helps provide technology and training to make all of these programs possible.

This is more than just donating money to a charity. It is a community coming together to help support our children so that they may have a long and prosperous life no matter what cards they have been dealt. Here in Lubbock we only have one children’s hospital and it is a fine one but with the additional money we raise every year, we make it better not just for our children but for the children of all the South Plains and Eastern New Mexico. Go to www.klll.com to read stories of past and present local miracles as well as more information about our sponsors. If you would like to make a direct donation please go to https://www.umchealthsystem.com/giving/donate-to-umc choose the amount you wish to donate and how often. You can also tune in to 96.3 KLLL on February 15th and 16th and make a pledge to donate to CMN.