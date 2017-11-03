Why I’m A Strong Woman!

Here is why I am a strong woman, but not a feminist. I ran across this video while I was seeing what was going on in the world. Thank you twitter.

Former first lady Michelle Obama: "Are we protecting our men too much, so that they feel a little entitled, a little self-righteous?" pic.twitter.com/xtmNPEhNhm — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2017

… and this video followed.

.@MichelleObama tells men "y'all need to go talk to each other about your stuff. Because there's so much of it. It's so messy." pic.twitter.com/IpCzpFDbUC — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 1, 2017

Now I made sure to post the full video from the Obama Foundation Summit, just in case you are curious and want to view the interview in its entirety.

But here is what bothered me about these videos. The first video places blame on mothers, for God forbid protecting their children. I have some problems with this. Not all mom’s are super helicopter parents, who dive in at a moments notice. In fact there are lots of parents that abhor this participation trophy idea that is running through society. Parents now days are trying to teach kids, in certain situations, two contradictory things; while essential removing things that give kids the ability to cope with certain things, like loss.

Let’s just take the analogy of baseball, I remember being in t-ball and everyone got a trophy, that’s cool, that league also didn’t keep score. Then we got into pitch and if you wanted to extend your season, you won games, and not everyone got a trophy. If you wanted to play on the All- Star team you tried out and not everyone made it. Being a kid and having to go through all that? How terrible! Yes, it kind of sucked at times, but you know what I got over it and I learned an important lesson about life.

You see in life there are winners and losers. When I say winners I mean people that get the job over someone else, because they worked harder for it, getting an education and honing their craft; and losers people who hope to coast in on something, and sometimes they get lucky, but more often than not they end up having to work a lot harder in the long run, because they didn’t put in the work at the beginning of the process. These are all things you learn in sports… well as long as there aren’t participation trophies involved.

So mom’s no it isn’t you making the future men of this world soft, because you are “sheltering” and “protecting” them, helping them develop their “male privilege”… What is making your kid soft is all the social justice warriors out there insisting everything needs to be fair. Life isn’t fair and at a certain point kids need to learn that. Believe me learning about this at the hands of mom and dad will be way kinder to your kid than life will ever be.

The second video just showed me that Michelle really doesn’t have a clue how men function… like at all. This is where feminists and I take a huge detour.

Am I all for women having equal opportunities? Yes.

Am I all for equal pay for equal work? Yes.

Am I all for preferential treatment, because I have a uterus?… Depends.

So feminists usually want to take sexual identity out of the equation… as long as you aren’t a woman. About that. Not gonna happen.

I was taught a very long time ago, when I was a teenager as a matter of fact, that men and women relate differently. That ability to relate is huge when it comes to understanding men and women. In fact if you are really curious about it check out the book Wild at Heart by John Eldredge.

I will warn you that Wild at Heart is a Christian sourced book, but I read it and it gave me a window into the way men think and relate. This is how I am able to love my husband the way he deserves to be loved. Within the book it talks about how men relate over experiences, which goes back to the hunter gatherer days. This way of relation is so backwards to how women relate. Women relate over emotion. Think about it, you love sharing laughs, troubles and everything in between over wine with your girlfriends… men not so much, they go golf, or hunt and say a total of 10 words to each other in the process.

My husband is not a big talker, but I know when he is hurting or upset, and I know that sometimes what will help him sort through it is time in the woods alone. This is not a tactic that works for me. Sometimes I need to cry, or talk with my girlfriends or even confide in my husband. Just being alone and processing doesn’t work for me, because I have a hard time seeing all sides… Like a lot of women I have to talk through my problems.

This one thing is why I have a hard time calling myself a feminist, I love the differences men bring to the table even if I think they are messy and odd; because this is what makes a man distinctly unique from a woman… how they relate to one another.

So I’m suggesting for a new movement for those of us who embrace our feminity, love our men and all their differences, but still like to stand on our own two feet, on occasion (not gonna lie the sexiest thing my husband does is hold the door open for me). I’m proposing the strong woman movement!

Whose with me?