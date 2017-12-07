Wild Fires In California

My commute this morning is one I won’t soon forget. The #ThomasFire has highway 101 closed. So far 50,000 people have been evacuated because of this fire, and 90,000 acres have burned. @weatherchannel is live on the 101 beginning with @AMHQ at 8AM/ET. #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/fG5tUZezjX

— Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) December 7, 2017