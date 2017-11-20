I Will Not Stand For This List: Annoying Things That Men Do According To Women

Like the title says, I will not stand for this list. Therefore, I have come up with a perfectly reasonable explanation for each and every one of these “annoying things” that we do. I will defend my boys all day long…ALLL DAY!

1. Humble bragging about workouts.

Just because we mention P 90 X, or whatever, at Thanksgiving dinner, doesn’t make it annoying. It just means that we want you to know that we care about our health and you should too. As we aggressively flex our pecks.

2. Taking pictures with the “beard look”.

I’ll be honest, I’m not really sure what that means but I’ll be willing to bet my next paycheck that it is AWESOME!

3. Posting extremely minor home repairs on social media.

We don’t post the big things because we don’t want you to know what all we can do. We are full of surprises ladies. You see me change a light bulb on social media but you marry me and I’ll build you a castle in weeks.

4. Wearing muscle shirts in public

Shoot. This is Texas ladies. It gets hot and I’ll do whatever it takes to stay cool.

5. Refusing to let anyone touch your grill.

This one is funny. Let another man cook on my grill? “Hell no Frank can’t cook my steaks! I don’t even like Frank!”

6. Flashing cash

Some of the best advice I ever had was, have a little more than what you show, but we’re men and sometimes we just have to let ya know what’s up.

7. Catcalling

Picture a construction site in NYC and a pretty woman walks by and all the guys go crazy and say stupid one liners like “Hey baby, is your face McDonald’s? Cuz I’m lovin’ it!”. Thank you. This could be highly inappropriate of funny as hell for the man and woman. Depends on how it’s done. Gotta be careful these days.

8. Bragging about completing minor parental duties.

I don’t know the first thing about being a parent but give us some credit! When we complete any kind of anything, it’s a big deal to us and ladies, changing a diaper is some serious gag worthy material. We deserve credit so let us have it.

9. Wearing athletic shoes to work

Listen, we like to stay in shape. Sometimes we just don’t have time to make it back to the house to change. Or, in my case, looking good in athletic shoes is just as attainable as wearing dress shoes.

10. Asking women if they are upset

Okay. This is a tough one. It depends on how the woman is acting. I have been in this situation before. I didn’t continue to ask if she was okay but I did ask. She didn’t really speak, smile or anything! I had to ask. We just care ladies.

11. Wearing fidoras

Tell Frank Sinatra that. We will not stop.

12. Performing ironic acoustic covers of rap songs

Can’t deny this one. It is annoying.

13. Drinking protein powder

We go back to you on this one girls. You like a guy that’s at least in decent shape, right? Well, protein powder is one way of making that happen. It’s all for you!

14. Posting photos with cryptic, pseudo-inspirational hashtags

We do what we want.

15. One-upping

Everything is a competition for a lot of guys. We can’t help it. It’s in our nature.

16. One-upping then walking it back

This just shows that we have feelings. You see when someone tells a cool story but we feel we have a cooler one, we will share it. Then we realize it made the other story seem boring so we make it less of a big deal. See. Feelings ladies, feelings.

I destroyed this list.

