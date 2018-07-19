Willie Nelson Releasing Frank Sinatra Tribute Album!
By Kris Mason
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 5:40 PM

Oh this is gonna be goooood!  A living legend covering the legend of legends!  Frank Sinatra is one of my favorite artists.  No one could do what he did.  Also we think he was involved in the mob.  Which is cool.  Not really though kids.  Don’t get involved with the mob.  Stick to the tree house gang.

Willie has that ability to make any song his own.  No matter who it’s original artist is.  When he sings it, it becomes his.  Willie Nelson’s tribute to Frank WILL be great and I am excited for the release of this one!

