Willis Tops Record High Jump Mark

Junior high jumper Zarriea Wilis tops her school record mark with a new lifetime best.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders concluded day two of the Texas Tech Shootout, improving their all-time record count to eight on the weekend.

Continuing to impress in the high jump, junior Zarriea Willis notched a new Texas Tech best of 1.89m/6-2.25, pushing down her previous record of 1.85m/6-0.75 to No. 2. Willis had a smooth series, clearing five bars in only six attempts. Willis increased her indoor and lifetime best by almost two inches. Willis now owns seven out of ten records on the Texas Tech indoor performance list.

Concluding the meet was a fierce 4×400-meter relay, earning the third best time in Texas Tech history. Tyreek Mathis, Steven Champlin, C.J. Jones and Divine Oduduru clocked a 3:05.18 relay that currently sits fifth in the nation. This time topped the previous No. 3 mark from Kyle Collins, Andrew Hudson, Vincent Crisp and Andrew Hudson exactly one year ago at the Tyson Invitational.

“Yesterday we had a good day and it was topped off at the end with Brandon Bray making the 18-foot club,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “Charles boosted himself in the triple jump getting that 53-mid. We wanted to get marks to make sure we were staying in that top-16, so those were the most important. C.J. finally got to compete in his first open-race this year so that was great to see. Today Zarriea was definitely the highlight with her 6’-2” school record jump. I was also really pleased with our 4×4. TCU ran a great race, but that is one of the fastest times we have run indoors and we’ve got a lot more to give.”

In Nashville, Tennessee, at the Music City Festival, Nokuthula Dlamini clocked a 9:39.85 lifetime best 3,000-meter run that allowed her a fifth-place finish overall. Shea Whatley and Joacim Zuniga also had 10-second improvements in their 3,000m runs, ending with times of 8:28.77 and 8:29.57 for 15th and 17th. Cornelius Kiprotich had his third personal-best run in a row, shaving some time off of his mile to run the race in 4:09.98 for 13th.

Next up, the Red Raiders will host the Matador Qualifier on Friday, February 16th in hopes of gathering more solid top-16 marks for the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 2-3.

–TECH–

The post Willis Tops Record High Jump Mark appeared first on Rock 101.1.