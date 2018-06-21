Woman Receives New Kidney From Former Babysitter

When Angela Magno was a child, her babysitter Bonnie Hensley kept her out of harm’s way. And now decades later, Bonnie is saving Angela’s Life , by donating a kidney to her.

Angela has been struggling with failing kidneys for many years and things finally got bad enough that her life was in danger. She explained her situation on Facebook and received a response from Bonnie, her babysitter from years ago. Sure enough, Bonnie was a match and the two were reunited form the kidney operation. Both women will now be able to enjoy a special connection for the rest of their lives.