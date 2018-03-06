Woman Side Hustles Her Breast Milk To Bodybuilders

Is it weird that I am writing about this? Honestly, I don’t care because I think it’s really funny. Not only that, it’s disgusting yet nurturing at the same time. 😀

There’s a woman by the name of Rafaela Lamprou who gave birth to a son last year. She was producing more breast milk than her son could drink, so she started selling it … to bodybuilders.

Poking around online, Rafaela found that some bodybuilders felt drinking human breast milk gave them a competitive edge, so she started providing it to them. That’s the disgusting/nurturing part.

Turns out it was a genius idea. She’s made quite a bit of money off of this stuff. So far, she has sold over 130 gallons of this stuff and has earned more than $6,000! That’s one hell of a side hustle! She is expected to continue as she now has regular customers.

This is not the woman I am referring to in this blog, but apparently selling breast milk has been a thing for quite sometime. This video was uploaded to YouTube in 2014.

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll