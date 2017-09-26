Women Are More Attracted to Men With Tattoo’s

The title I have given this blog is a tiny bit deceiving. Women aren’t necessarily more attracted to men with tat’s. A majority of women are but not all.

This survey was done by a dating app that I have never heard of. Who knows how accurate it really is. Dating app Type concluded that 64% of women that stated a preference, prefer men with some form of permanent body art.

Dudes on the other hand aren’t as supportive. Only 39% of men said they like women with tattoo’s. Personally it doesn’t matter to me at all. I don’t prefer either one. If I meet a woman with tattoo’s and I like her, then I like her! Tattoo’s or no tattoo’s. Some people have a preference and I understand that!

So. What do you think? Do you have a preference? I want to hear from both sides, male and female! Comment below or give me a call at 770-5555!

