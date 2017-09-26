Women Are More Attracted to Men With Tattoo’s
By Kris Mason
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 12:14 PM

The title I have given this blog is a tiny bit deceiving.  Women aren’t necessarily more attracted to men with tat’s.  A majority of women are but not all.

This survey was done by a dating app that I have never heard of.  Who knows how accurate it really is.  Dating app Type concluded that 64% of women that stated a preference, prefer men with some form of permanent body art.

Dudes on the other hand aren’t as supportive.  Only 39% of men said they like women with tattoo’s.  Personally it doesn’t matter to me at all.  I don’t prefer either one.  If I meet a woman with tattoo’s and I like her, then I like her!  Tattoo’s or no tattoo’s.  Some people have a preference and I understand that!

So.  What do you think?  Do you have a preference?  I want to hear from both sides, male and female!  Comment below or give me a call at 770-5555!

