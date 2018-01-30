Women’s Tennis Blanks Wichita State, 4-0

Lady Raiders advance to ITA Indoor National Championship for third straight season

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the third straight season, the No. 8 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team secured a spot in the ITA Indoor National Championship with a 4-0 win over Wichita State Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech (3-0) opened the match with a 1-2 clinch in doubles action over Wichita State (3-1). No. 21 doubles pair Sabrina Federici and Sarah Dvorak defeated WSU’s No. 23 duo of Bizhukova and Porubin, 6-2. Felicity Maltby and Gabriela Talaba captured the doubles point with a 6-4 win on court two over Saidhujaeva and Guidetti.

Dvorak stayed undefeated on the year with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Sarvinos Saidhujaeva on court five to give the Lady Raiders a 2-0 advantage. Maltby followed with a 6-3, 6-1 win on court two to push the lead to 3-0 in favor of Tech.

Junior transfer Lana Rush clinched the match for the Lady Raiders with a 6-3, 6-1 win on court six, marking her fourth straight win on the season.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders travel to TCU for a non-conference match on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Fort Worth. First serve is set for 1 p.m.

Jessika McKernan

