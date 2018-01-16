Women’s Tennis Completes 2018 Opening Day

Lady Raiders finish day one with five wins at Michigan Invitational.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team opened the 2018 season with four singles wins and a doubles win on the first day of the Michigan Invitational.

Seniors Sarah Dvorak and Sabrina Federici captured wins at the No. 3 and No. 4 positions while juniors Alex Valenstein and Lana Rush snagged victories over their opponents at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions.

Dvorak dropped her first set of the match before battling back to defeat No. 79 Johnnise Renaud of Georgia Tech (5-7, 7-5, 6-3). Federici, Valenstein and Rush all picked up wins with two straight sets.

Doubles duo Rush and Valenstein clinched a 6-1 win over Arizona State’s John-Baptiste and Klanecek on court three.

With those wins the Lady Raiders earned 24 points after the first day of play and sits in third place behind Michigan (38) and Georgia Tech (28).

MICHIGAN INVITATIONAL RESULTS – Saturday, Jan. 13

No. 8 Texas Tech v. No. 7 Georgia Tech/ No. 13 Ohio State – Singles

No. 94 Paige Hourigan (Georgia Tech) d. No. 5 Gabriela Talaba (Texas Tech), 6-3, 7-6 (3) No. 89 Ida Jarlskog (Georgia Tech) d. No. 23 Felicity Maltby (Texas Tech), 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 Sarah Dvorak (Texas Tech) d. No. 79 Johnnise Renaud (Georgia Tech), 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 Sabrina Federici (Texas Tech) d. Vicky Flores (Georgia Tech), 6-1, 6-2 Alex Valenstein (Texas Tech) d. Nadia Gizdova (Georgia Tech), 6-4, 6-1 Lana Rush (Texas Tech) d. Danielle Wolf (Ohio State), 6-3, 6-2 Andrea Ballinger (Ohio State) d. Gabriela Tenorio (Texas Tech), 6-3, 6-0

No. 8 Texas Tech v. No. 24 Arizona State – Doubles

Nicole Fossa Huergo/Ilze Hattingh (Arizona State) d. Felicity Maltby/Gabriela Talaba (Texas Tech), 7-5 No. 28 Savannah Slaysman/Tereza Kolarova (Arizona State) d. No. 21 Sarah Dvorak/ Sabrina Federici (Texas Tech), 6-4 Lana Rush/ Alex Valenstein (Texas Tech) d. Lauren John-Baptiste/Sasa Klanecek (Arizona State), 6-1

SCHEDULE OF PLAY

Sunday, Jan. 14

10 a.m. Singles — Arizona State/Ohio State vs. Texas Tech

1 p.m. Doubles — Michigan vs. Texas Tech, Arizona State/Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech

Singles To Follow — Michigan vs. Georgia Tech

Monday, Jan. 15

8:30 a.m. Singles — Arizona State/Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech

11:30 a.m. Doubles — Georgia Tech vs. Texas Tech, Michigan vs. Arizona State/Ohio State

Singles To Follow — Michigan vs. Texas Tech

Jessika McKernan

