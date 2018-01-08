Women’s Tennis Picked First in Big 12 Preseason Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – After winning the 2017 regular season and tournament championships, the Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team was selected to win the Big 12 once again in the preseason poll.

The Lady Raiders earned 79 points and seven first place votes while Texas was picked to finish second with 72 points and three first-place votes.

Earlier this week, Texas Tech made program history once again as they were selected No. 8 in the Oracle/ITA preseason poll, the highest in a preseason poll for the program. This marked the 47th straight poll ranked inside the ITA Top 25 dating back to Feb. 17, 2015.

Senior Gabriela Talaba finished the 2017 Fall season at No. 5 in the nation while junior Felicity Maltby finished at No. 23. Talaba became the first Lady Raider to make the quarterfinals of the ITA Fall National Championships this past fall.

Doubles duo Sarah Dvorak and Sabrina Federici finished the fall season at No. 21 in the ITA rankings.

The Lady Raiders begin the 2018 season at the Michigan Invitational on Jan. 13-15. Texas Tech will open the season at home on Jan. 26-27 during the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Women’s Tennis Preseason Poll

Texas Tech (7) Texas (3) Oklahoma State TCU Baylor Kansas Kansas State

Oklahoma

Iowa State

West Virginia

