Women’s Track & Field Ranked in Top 25

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Women’s Track & Field team made a 13-spot leap in week two of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) national team computer rankings.

The Red Raiders moved up to No. 24 in the poll, marking the highest outdoor ranking since week nine of the 2016 season when Tech was No. 22 in the poll.

Sara Limp highlighted the women’s team performances at the Sun Angel Classic last weekend. She won the women’s premiere 400m dash with a personal best time of 52.39. Her time tops all women athletes in the NCAA West Region and ranks fourth in the country.

Zarriea Willis won the women’s high jump as she cleared 1.86m (6’-1.25”). Crystal Onwukaife added points for the Lady Raiders ranking with her 16.43m (53’-11”) throw in the shot put.

The women’s 4x100m relay team of Limp, Kaylor Harris, Kirsten Johnson and Daja Gordon finished second with a season best time of 44.23. Their time ranks eighth in the West Region.

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders enjoy a week off and return to action on April 21 at the Michael Johnson Invitational hosted by Baylor.

