Woodrow Haunted Manor: Lubbock’s Newest Haunted House

I love horror flicks, scaring people and I especially love haunted houses. We had a great time at Woodrow Haunted Manor last night. Big thank you the owners Mark and Denver for the preview. The Grand Opening is tonight (10/05/17) at 7:00! Woodrow Haunted Manor is located just east of the Interstate on Woodrow Road.
I didn’t video much of the actual haunted house because I don’t want to spoil any surprises there may be! With that being said, bring an extra pair of pants. 😀
Woodrow Haunted Manor grand opening tomorrow! #IMightDie #SomeoneRecordMyShiftTomorrow pic.twitter.com/t5KJ5iqoP6
— Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) October 5, 2017
Woodrow Haunted Manor's grand opening tonight! pic.twitter.com/aRTmo5Slri
— Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) October 5, 2017
— Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) October 5, 2017
— Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) October 5, 2017
— Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) October 5, 2017
Woodrow Haunted Manor! @LatelyChelsey you okay?!?🤡 pic.twitter.com/l34clIRGbC
— Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) October 5, 2017
Follow me:
Facebook: Kris Mason
Twitter: KLLLKris
Instagram: krismason963
Snap Chat: krisklll