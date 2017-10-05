Woodrow Haunted Manor: Lubbock’s Newest Haunted House
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 5, 2017 @ 12:59 PM

I love horror flicks, scaring people and I especially love haunted houses.  We had a great time at Woodrow Haunted Manor last night.  Big thank you the owners Mark and Denver for the preview.  The Grand Opening is tonight (10/05/17) at 7:00!  Woodrow Haunted Manor is located just east of the Interstate on Woodrow Road.

I didn’t video much of the actual haunted house because I don’t want to spoil any surprises there may be!  With that being said, bring an extra pair of pants. 😀

Woodrow Haunted Manor

 

