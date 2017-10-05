Woodrow Haunted Manor: Lubbock’s Newest Haunted House

I love horror flicks, scaring people and I especially love haunted houses. We had a great time at Woodrow Haunted Manor last night. Big thank you the owners Mark and Denver for the preview. The Grand Opening is tonight (10/05/17) at 7:00! Woodrow Haunted Manor is located just east of the Interstate on Woodrow Road.

I didn’t video much of the actual haunted house because I don’t want to spoil any surprises there may be! With that being said, bring an extra pair of pants. 😀

Woodrow Haunted Manor

Woodrow Haunted Manor's grand opening tonight! pic.twitter.com/aRTmo5Slri — Kris Mason (@KLLLKris) October 5, 2017

