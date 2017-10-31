Woodrow Haunted Manor: The Overnight Experience

I am extremely tired today. Perhaps it is because of the noises I kept hearing on the floor above me last night. Maybe it was the fact that there were little balls of light known as “orbs” on the staircase. Or maybe the fact that Mudflap absolutely insisted on keeping the lights on as we TRIED to sleep.

Either way Woodrow Haunted Manor lived up to the hype. Although we never witnessed anything significant happen like things moving or falling off of shelves. We did hear strange noises upstairs and the overall feel of that house after hours is just not right.

Woodrow Haunted Manor has cranked it up quite a few notches since day one. They have added multiple rooms and multiple cast members. Speaking of the cast members, I have to give them sopme love. Every single on of the actors I met lived their character the entire night. There was dedication there and that is what makes a haunted house. The actors. The cast at Woodrow Haunted Manor has perfected the craft of scaring the sh@! out of people!

I have no idea why I put 24 hours. It was not 24 hours.

This is where the “orbs” come in. If you look closely you can see little balls of light. I was told those are souls. Who knows. Could be dust reflecting in light but I can tell you one thing. I sure didn’t see them while I was standing there. It wasn’t until after I left that I received a Snap Chat message saying the lights in the video are “souls”. Interesting.

Also, Jeff’s above video was happening while I was filming the video below.

I found some pretty awesome sunglasses. That was a plus.

