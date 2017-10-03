World’s Most “Haunted”, Haunted House

“We have already had one heart attack…7 years ago.” -Russ McKamey, Owner of McKamey Manor.

It’s October! Time to get weird and scary. Halloween is not my favorite time of year but I enjoy a good haunted house but this one? This one may be too good!

McKamey Manor. This place is weird but has a huge waiting list of 27,000 people! This guy has taken the classic haunted house to an entirely new level. He’s a madman!! There are many haunted houses out there that make you sign a waiver, but I have never seen one quite like this.

Putting drills in your mouth, make you eat raw eggs, throw “blood” all over you. This place is a full on, contact kind of place. Nice and up close and personal. Expect these actors to go beyond getting in your personal space. There were even scenes in this video with bugs crawling on a dudes face. Nope, not doing that.

This is an 8 hour haunted house tour! 8 hours?! No one has completed the full tour.

Would you sign the waiver and take the world’s most haunted house tour? I think I would. But the end of my tour would come when the “bugs crawl on my face” section comes about. I do have a threshold and that’s it!

