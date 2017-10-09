The World’s Highest Paid Athletes
By Kris Mason
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 4:30 PM
????????????????????????????????????

Forbes magazine figured out that the top 100 highest paid athletes in the last year took in an enormous amount of kiesh!  $3.1 babababillllion dollars to be exact.  Wow!

Here’s the rundown of the top 10 highest paid athletes in the world:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million-Soccer, Portugal     

2. LeBron James, $86.2 million-Basketball, U.S.

3. Lionel Messi, $80 million-Soccer, Argentina

4. Roger Federer, $64 million-Tennis, Switzerland

5. Kevin Durant, $60.6 million-Basketball, U.S.

6. Andrew Luck, $50 million-Football, U.S.

7. Rory McIlroy, $50 million-Golf, U.K.

8. Stephen Curry, $47.3 million-Basketball, U.S.

9. James Harden, $46.6 million-Basketball, U.S.

10. Lewis Hamilton, $46 million-Racing, U.K.

How poor do you feel now?  🙂

Follow me:

Facebook:  Kris Mason 

Twitter:  KLLLKris

Instagram:  krismason963

Snap Chat:  krisklll

Related Content

Way Back Wednesday-Mark Chesnutt
Peecycling?
Granger Smith “Backroads Song” Video
Celebrities Remember Hugh Hefner
Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions
People Vs. Slides!
Comments