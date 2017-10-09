The World’s Highest Paid Athletes

Forbes magazine figured out that the top 100 highest paid athletes in the last year took in an enormous amount of kiesh! $3.1 babababillllion dollars to be exact. Wow!

Here’s the rundown of the top 10 highest paid athletes in the world:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million-Soccer, Portugal

2. LeBron James, $86.2 million-Basketball, U.S.

3. Lionel Messi, $80 million-Soccer, Argentina

4. Roger Federer, $64 million-Tennis, Switzerland

5. Kevin Durant, $60.6 million-Basketball, U.S.

6. Andrew Luck, $50 million-Football, U.S.

7. Rory McIlroy, $50 million-Golf, U.K.