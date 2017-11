Local ladies, calm down. Pretty sure no one in Lubbock can afford this diamond. A neckless featuring a 163-carat diamond recently sold for $34 million at actuion. Ten diamond specialists in New York cut the diamond from a rough 404-carat stone. The diamond known as the “Art of de Grisogono, Creation 1,” was discovered in February of last year in the Lulo mine in Angola.

Read the full article at Forbes.com