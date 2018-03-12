Would You Go Mars On An Elon Musk Venture?

Off we go onto the big red planet! At South by Southwest in Austin over the weekend, Elon Musk announced that his flights to Mars could begin by early- to mid-2019. He said that once the infrastructure was set up on Mars, there would be major business opportunities on the Mars. “Then really the explosion of entrepreneurial opportunity [will begin], because Mars will need everything from iron foundries to pizza joints,” he said.

Hmmmm. I think going to Mars would be AWESOME….IF….I could be back in a couple of weeks, month maximum. Too many responsibilities here on the good old earth. On the other hand I can think of a couple of people and one government agency (IRS) I’d like to SEND to Mars forever!

Would you hop on board one of Elon’s Mars treks? Oh, by the way. He says there’s a good chance the first travelers to Mars will die. So, there’s THAT!