Would you rather spend time with your best friend or your spouse? According to a recent British survey, 50 percent of the women respondents chose their bff. Here are some of the reasons given:

We can talk about everything – 57 percent

She listens more – 45 percent

I can tell her things I could not tell my partner – 44 percent

We enjoy the same things – 41 percent

We laugh until we cry – 39 percent

I can truly be myself – 29 percent

We go back much further – 29 percent

She offers better advice – 28 percent

She is less irritating – 26 percent

We have much more in common – 25 percent

She has a better sense of humor – 19 percent

We go wild when we’re together — 18 percent

The survey also revealed that 30 percent of women said they prefer to have drinks with their friends and 60 percent said they have a better time if there are no men there. (Independent)