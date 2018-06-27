Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Sentenced to Prison

Thank you Wynonna Judd’s daughter for living up to the hillbilly stereotype of going to prison for being parole violation from selling for selling meth. You probably made it in a trailer house too. Great job.

Wynonna’s 22-year old daughter, Pauline Kelley, has been sentenced to eight years in a Tennessee prison on parole violations. Last year she pleaded guilty to possessing, making, delivering and selling meth. After looking at her mugshot, I have concluded that she also got high on her own supply.

Trouble, controversy and drama just seems to find the Judd family. They just might be the Kardashians of country music. With the exception of a man thinking he is a woman. I do wish Pauline Kelley and the Judd family the best of luck and hope they are able to straighten everything out.

