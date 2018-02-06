Yamamoto Continues Strong Play at UCF Challenge

Mami Yamamoto carded a 1-under 71 Monday to move into a tie for seventh place in Orlando

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior Mami Yamamoto was consistent throughout Monday’s second round of the UCF Challenge as she fired a 1-under-par 71 to lead the Red Raiders at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

With the strong round, Yamamoto is now 1-over for the tournament and in a tie for seventh place overall. She will be looking for her third top-15 finish of the season Tuesday when play resumes with the final 18 holes.

Yamamoto recorded just one bogey on the day as she sank a pair of birdies to go along with 15 pars. She trails the duo of Dewi Weber from Miami and Kali Jones from host UCF by six strokes for medalist honors entering the final round.

As a team, Tech finished with an 11-over 299 card that was one stroke better than its total from Sunday’s opening round. The Red Raiders fell to 12th place and sit 10 strokes back of possibly notching their fourth top-six finish already this season.

In addition to Yamamoto, Gabby Barker added another solid round with a 2-over card that moved her into a tie for 25th individually at 5-over for the tournament. Barker now has six birdies over the two-day tournament, which is tied with Amy Taylor for the team high.

Lauren Mason and Louisa Brunt provided Tech’s final two scores as Mason was 4-over after failing to drop a bogey over her final nine holes while Brunt finished 6-over thanks in part to a birdie at her final hole, the par-3 8th. Taylor was 7-over on the day to complete the Tech lineup.

Miami leads the 16-team field at 4-over now for the tournament after the Hurricanes matched Vanderbilt for the lowest round on the day with a 3-under 285. Wisconsin is four strokes back of Miami in second place followed by Iowa State in third at 11-over and then UCF, East Carolina and Vanderbilt all tied for fourth at 13-over.

The Red Raiders will be paired be paired with Penn State and Mississippi State during Tuesday’s final round, which begins with a 7:45 a.m. CT shotgun start. Live scoring will be provided throughout the round at www.GolfStat.com.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy

The post Yamamoto Continues Strong Play at UCF Challenge appeared first on Rock 101.1.