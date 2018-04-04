Yodel Boy is taking over the internet

What is going on with this internet meme. I mean, the Yodel Kid is cute and all, but this is getting out of control FAST! The 10-year-old Walmart yodeler, Mason Ramsey is breaking the internet with his cover of Hank Sr.

Me: which aisle can i find light bulbs? Walmart employee: pic.twitter.com/bwiWQAsz6O — David (@dumbassvegan) March 27, 2018

Of course, once something is popular on the internet, people make remixes:

There should probably be some sort of law prohibiting this pic.twitter.com/LGS38MQ87f — lowercase (@lowercase464) April 1, 2018

Dreamer X Walmart Kid pic.twitter.com/J7GuKAGerY — leon (@slaymerexha) March 31, 2018

Walmart yodel kid get at me pic.twitter.com/kbJ9uZFfri — alex medina (@mrmedina) April 2, 2018

Then come the parodies:

Bro we fr ran into the yodeling kid at walmart pic.twitter.com/FJpGHyfybf — Jacob (@JacobLoosen) April 2, 2018

Little pug yodeling in Walmart pic.twitter.com/orA1LxeJyJ — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) April 2, 2018

The kid is probably tired of his own yodels by now, right?

The Walmart yodeling kid after his mom forced him to sing for 12th time that week pic.twitter.com/3viEtzRQrC — Zach ⛳ (@zachey_pauley) April 1, 2018

Next will be Ellen calling him, count on it!

ellen running to find the yodelling walmart kid pic.twitter.com/w75CaIcjU5 — kirst (@daredvI) April 1, 2018

And we will all be watching, because America.