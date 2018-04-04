Yodel Boy is taking over the internet

What is going on with this internet meme. I mean, the Yodel Kid is cute and all, but this is getting out of control FAST! The 10-year-old Walmart yodeler, Mason Ramsey is breaking the internet with his cover of Hank Sr.

Of course, once something is popular on the internet, people make remixes:

Then come the parodies:

The kid is probably tired of his own yodels by now, right?

Next will be Ellen calling him, count on it!

And we will all be watching, because America.

