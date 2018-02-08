You Be The Barista With “The Bripe”

This thing is cool. I love the outdoors but I stay indoors most of the time. Simply because I live in West Texas. I would definitely use this in the mountains. The Bripe works perfectly adventurous folks that like to have coffee while on that adventure. Instead of taking a heavy thermos or that will not be fresh, you can make your own fresh shot of coffee sitting on a rock or in a river, or wherever you may be. It’s pretty convenient and seems to be functional.

How about a latte recipe

60 bucks on Amazon for this thing. That disappoints me a little. That’s entirely to high if you ask me. But the rituals of this thing just might make it worth the money.

