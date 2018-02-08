You Be The Barista With “The Bripe”
By Kris Mason
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 3:37 PM

This thing is cool.  I love the outdoors but I stay indoors most of the time.  Simply because I live in West Texas.  I would definitely use this in the mountains.  The Bripe works perfectly adventurous folks that like to have coffee while on that adventure.  Instead of taking a heavy thermos or that will not be fresh, you can make your own fresh shot of coffee sitting on a rock or in a river, or wherever you may be.  It’s pretty convenient and seems to be functional.

How about a latte recipe

60 bucks on Amazon for this thing.  That disappoints me a little.  That’s entirely to high if you ask me.  But the rituals of this thing just might make it worth the money.

