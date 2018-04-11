Zuckerberg By Kris Mason | Apr 11, 2018 @ 1:36 PM He literally kinda looks like a snake to me. Maybe more of a lizard. I’m pretty sure he shape shifts into reptiles and stuff. Just kidding…kind of. 963KLLLFacebookKLLLKris MasonLubbockMark ZuckerbergShape ShiftTestify RELATED CONTENT What’s The Secret To A Long Life? No. 4 Texas Tech Baseball Edged Out In Battle At No. 25 DBU Red Raiders Close Dale McNamara Invitational in Third Place Texas Tech Baseball’s Martin Makes Midseason Golden Spikes Watch List Brian Burg Promoted to Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Women’s Track & Field Ranked in Top 25