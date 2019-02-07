10 Year Old Girl Writes Books To Raise Money For Humane Society

The life of 10-year-old Emma Phipps of Eugene, Oregon, changed in a big way when she adopted a dog named Nala.

Emma has been so happy with her new best friend that she wanted to let others know about the benefits of adopting animals and to raise money for the Humane Society.

She was able to accomplish both by writing two books, titled Nala’s Adoption Adventure and Nala’s Dog Training Adventure.

Emma recently read her books to a gathered crowd at the Humane Society — with Nala at her side — and donated money from each book sold at the event.

Emma hopes her stories and passion inspire others to open their hearts and homes to animals, just like she has.