“10,000 Hours” to be “Speechless”: Dan + Shay enlist Justin Bieber to create another smash about their wives

Catherine PowellDan + Shay teamed up with Justin Bieber for the collaboration “10,000 Hours,” which has just topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and hit number four on the Billboard Hot 100. And according to Shay Mooney, the three men have three special women to thank for the song.

“‘10,000 Hours’ is about spending a lifetime learning and loving your significant other,” says Shay. “This song means a lot to us because we are married to two wonderful ladies, Hannah and Abby. And it was cool to be able to collaborate with our friend Justin Bieber, because he is in that same boat.”

Shay’s referring to the fact that Justin is also very much in love with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. In fact, Dan + Shay sang the song at Justin and Hailey’s recent wedding celebration, and all three wives co-star in the clip with Dan, Shay and Justin.

“This is one of our favorite songs we’ve ever written and hopefully it resonates with our fans as much as it does with us,” notes Dan Smyers.

At this point, Hannah and Abby should be getting royalties: This is the second huge Dan + Shay hit that they’ve inspired, the first being “Speechless.”

In addition to its high chart position, “10,000 Hours” also set a new record for the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history.

Dan + Shay kick off a headlining arena tour in March. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for Justin to make good on his promise to release a new album this year.

