108-Year-Old Woman’s Secret To A Long Life? Champagne

Two glasses of champagne with golden confetti, glitter, serpentine and lights. Night of celebration concept

Doctors would tell you that the secret to a long life is healthy living. Well, that must apparently include a glass of the bubbly now and then.

At Dorothy Flowers’ birthday party last week, the staff at her nursing home told Yahoo Style UK what they believe is responsible for her 108th trip around the sun.

According to manager Helene Ballinger, “Her real secret for longevity though has to be champagne. It’s the only thing we ever see her finish a glass of.”

As part of the celebration for Flowers, she received 654 cards, from all corners of the world, plus bottles of gin and chocolate.

Which other “secrets” to a long life have you heard?