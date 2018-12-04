10yr Old Saves Senior Citizens From Fire

Some senior citizens in Healdsburg, California, owe their lives to an unlikely hero – a 10-year-old boy named Carlos Matos – who sprang into action after spotting a dangerous kitchen fire.

Carlos was helping out at the Magnolia Manor Senior Center, which is owned by his mother, when he saw the oven start to smoke – and then burst into flames.

Carlos remained calm while he called for help, saving six residents who were in danger.

The fire department called Carlos a “cool customer” – and the city council has plans to give him a commendation as a reward for making sure all the residents were moved to safety.