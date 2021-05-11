11 Year-Old Jumps From Moving School Bus To Escape Bully
This morning we talked about an 11-year-old Georgia boy is recovering from injuries after he jumped through the window of a moving school bus to get away from a bully, his father says.
Atlanta resident Dion Murphy says older kids at Youth Middle School have been picking on his son all year — and last week, the the boy finally had enough of it. “One student jumped in his face,” Murphy says. “He was pushing him against the window, and when he fell, the other student took his shoe. And in a desperate attempt to escape it, he jumped out the window.”
The boy bounced off a passing pickup truck and landed on the highway, suffering a concussion and a broken elbow, authorities say. Murphy says he’s approached school officials about the problem in the past, but they failed to do anything. “That’s why I’m so upset,” he says. “Because the school neglected the bullying act and did not do anything about it. They took it as horse-play, but my son could have lost his life.”