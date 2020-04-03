117 Cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock
Lubbock has confirmed nine new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 117 with three deaths. However, 12 cases are now listed as recovered, which is great news.
They are still awaiting results from nearly 500 cases…
17 confirmed cases are still in Lubbock hospitals while 9 unconfirmed cases are there. These numbers will be the ones we will have to watch over the next couple of days.
The number of cases hasn’t not gone up as a wave, but they are still waiting. 491 test results will determine how widespread this has become.
This chart showed how sensitive our nursing home communities are to this crisis.
And the upwards wave has slowed. How will the city react if another wave of positive tests flow in?
The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The Department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.