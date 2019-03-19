1,200 People Set Guinness Record For World’s Largest Shamrock
Most of us spent St. Patrick’s day enjoying green beer, potatoes and cabbage, or maybe a Shamrock Shake.  But the residents of Elmira, NY spent Sunday setting a new Guinness world record.

Exactly 1,200 people gathered to form the world’s largest ‘human shamrock’, which involved wearing green panchos and standing in a shamrock formation, complete with three leaves and a stem.

In order to break the previous record of 815 people, they had to hold the formation for 5 minutes.  Participants were excited for the chance to make history, with one saying the stunt “puts Elmire on the map again”.

