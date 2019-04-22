By mudflap
|
Apr 22, 2019 @ 9:30 AM

Donate blood at our Lubbock Donor Center to receive this limited edition t-shirt! PLUS 2 FREE passes to a special showing of Avengers: EndgameWhile supplies last. Valid through April 26th.

To make your appointment call 1-877-UBS-HERO (827-4376), click HERE or simply walk in.

 

If you have been told previously by Vitalant or another blood center that you should never donate blood, please disregard this message. If you recently made a blood donation and are not currently eligible, or if you have already scheduled an appointment to donate blood, please accept our thanks for your lifesaving gift.
Vitalant
2523 48th Street
Lubbock, TX 79413
