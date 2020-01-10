17-Year-Old NASA Intern Discovers New Planet
A high school student working as a NASA intern discovered a new planet – on just his third day on the job.
17-year-old Wolf Cukier was pouring over data from NASA’s TESS mission when he noticed something – an object thought to be a stellar eclipse was actually a planet.
The planet, called ‘TOI 1338 b’, is somewhere between the size of Neptune and Saturn and has two suns. It’s located about 1,300 light-years from Earth in the Pictor constellation.
