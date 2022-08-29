96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

1952 Mickey Mantle Card Sells For Record $12.6 Million

August 29, 2022 9:20AM CDT
A new record has been set in the world of vintage baseball cards.  A mint condition 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle was just auctioned off for a whopping $12.6 million.  That doesn’t just break the record for the top-selling baseball card – it’s the most ever paid for any form of sports memorabilia, surpassing Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey and Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ championship belt.

