2019 ACM Performers Announced!
By Kris Mason
|
Mar 12, 2019 @ 1:00 PM

Okay, there is one performer this year.  George Strait and that’s it.  No one else.  Just kidding.  Just read the Brothers Osborne Insta post.  It’ll tell you what you need to know, for now.  There are more to come.

The 2019 ACM Awards are set to air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8PM ET on CBS.

