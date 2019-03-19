2019 Movies!

Quentin Tarantino. That’s enough to get me on board with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Take a look at this line-up: Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio,Margo Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Damien Lewis, Tim Roth, Emile Hirsch, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen and more. This is a killer cast.

I saw the trailer for “Beach Bums” a few hours after completing this blog. There was no way I’d let this one slip out of the list. Warning: Strong language. Warning: Curse words and stuff. Warning: Wirty Dords (dirty words). You’ve been warned!