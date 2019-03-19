2019 Movies!
By Kris Mason
|
Mar 19, 2019 @ 1:32 PM

Quentin Tarantino.  That’s enough to get me on board with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.  Take a look at this line-up: Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio,Margo Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Damien Lewis, Tim Roth, Emile Hirsch, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen and more.  This is a killer cast.

I saw the trailer for “Beach Bums” a few hours after completing this blog.  There was no way I’d let this one slip out of the list.  Warning: Strong language.  Warning: Curse words and stuff.  Warning: Wirty Dords (dirty words).  You’ve been warned!

