2019 Tech Baseball TV Schedule Announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Five Texas Tech baseball conference games will be televised on FOX Sports and ESPN networks this season as part of the Big 12’s 2019 television schedule, the league announced today in conjunction with ESPN and FOX Sports.

Additionally, Texas Tech has announced 12 home games on TV broadcasts through its third-tier agreement with FOX Sports. All but two remaining home games will feature a full broadcast through TexasTech.TV with Robert Giovannetti and Mike Gustafson on the call.

TexasTech.TV is now available to stream online, through the Texas Tech Athletics mobile app or through Apple TV and Roku devices. Tech’s Feb. 16 meeting with Oregon and its Feb. 23 tilt with Kentucky will feature the radio broadcast on the TexasTech.TV stream.

Of the five conference games slated for television by the Big 12, three are at home. Tech’s Friday game against Baylor will air at 6:30 p.m. on FS1 while its Saturday battle with Oklahoma State is slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Two matchups in the series at Oklahoma will air, starting with the opener on May 3 at 6:30 p.m. on FCS, while Sunday’s finale is set for 1 p.m. on ESPNU. The Red Raiders will close out the regular season against TCU on Saturday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

For the seventh-straight year, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will be shown in its entirety, with every contest leading up to Sunday’s championship game televised on FOX College Sports (FCS) with the finale set for 1 p.m. on FOX Sports Regional Networks (FSN). This year’s event is slated for May 22-26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

2018 Home TV Schedule

Friday, Feb. 15 • Oregon • 2 p.m. • TT.TV

Saturday, Feb. 16 • Oregon • 3 p.m. • TT.TV

Sunday, Feb. 17 • Oregon • 2 p.m. • FSSW+

Monday, Feb. 18 • Oregon • 1 p.m. • TT.TV

Friday, Feb. 22 • Kentucky • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW+

Saturday, Feb. 23 • Kentucky • 2 p.m. • TT.TV

Sunday, Feb. 24 • Kentucky • 1 p.m. • TT.TV

Tuesday, Feb. 26 • New Mexico State • 2 p.m. • TT.TV

Friday, Mar. 8 • Wichita State • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW+

Saturday, Mar. 9 • Wichita State • 2 p.m. • TT.TV

Sunday, Mar. 10 • Wichita State • 1 p.m. • FSSW

Thursday, Mar. 21 • Michigan • 6:30 p.m. • TT.TV

Friday, Mar. 22 • Michigan • 6:30 p.m. • TT.TV

Saturday, Mar. 23 • Michigan • 2 p.m. • FSSW+

Sunday, Mar. 24 • Stetson • 2 p.m. • TT.TV

Monday, Mar. 25 • Stetson • 1 p.m. • TT.TV

Friday, Apr. 5 • Kansas • 6:30 p.m. • TT.TV

Saturday, Apr. 6 • Kansas • 2 p.m. • TT.TV

Sunday, Apr. 7 • Kansas • 1 p.m. • TT.TV

Thursday, Apr. 18 • Baylor • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW

Friday, Apr. 19 • Baylor • 6:30 p.m. • FS1

Saturday, Apr. 20 • Baylor • 2 p.m. • FSSW

Tuesday, Apr. 23 • New Mexico • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW+

Wednesday, Apr. 24 • New Mexico • 2 p.m. • TT.TV

Friday, Apr. 26 • Oklahoma State • 6:30 p.m. • TT.TV

Saturday, Apr. 27 • Oklahoma State • 7:30 p.m. • ESPNU

Sunday, Apr. 28 • Oklahoma State • 2 p.m. • FSSW+

Tuesday, Apr. 30 • UTRGV • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW+

Wednesday, May 1 • UTRGV • 2 p.m. • TT.TV

Tuesday, May 7 • FIU • 2 p.m. • TT.TV

Tuesday, May 7 • FIU • 6:30 p.m. • TT.TV

Thursday, May 16 • TCU • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW

Friday, May 17 • TCU • 6:30 p.m. • FSSW+

Saturday, May 18 • TCU • 6:30 p.m. • ESPNU

–TECH–

Ty Parker