2020 Texas Tech Baseball TV Schedule Announced

Big 12 announces television slate, Texas Tech releases third-tier package.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Five Big 12 matchups featuring Texas Tech will be televised on an ESPN Network this season as part of the Big 12 Conference’s 2020 television schedule, the league announced today in conjunction with ESPN and FOX Sports.
Additionally, 10 more Texas Tech home games will be televised through its third-tier agreement with FOX Sports. All remaining home games will stream on TexasTech.TV, which is available on Apple TV and Roku devices, online through TexasTech.com or via the Texas Tech Athletics mobile app. Tech is one of three conference programs that will shift to the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ digital platform for the 2021 baseball season.
All but four games streaming on TexasTech.TV will feature a full broadcast with Robert Giovannetti and Mike Gustafson on the call. The remaining four home games will include the radio broadcast over the TexasTech.TV stream, including the Saturday doubleheader on Opening Weekend, the Feb. 25 tilt with Southern and the Saturday showdown with Rice.
Of the five conference games slated for television by the Big 12, three are slated for an 8 p.m. CT start. The series opener at Oklahoma State will air on ESPNU at 8 p.m. A week later, Tech hosts Oklahoma Friday night at 8 p.m., on ESPNU. Games two and three of the Texas series in Lubbock were picked up as well with Saturday’s bout set for 8 p.m. on ESPNU and the series finale set for 2 p.m. on ESPN2. Finally, the regular season finale at TCU will be broadcast on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. All games will also be available via the ESPN App.
For the eighth consecutive year, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will be shown in its entirety. All contests leading up to Sunday’s championship game will be televised on FOX College Sports (FCS) with the finale set for 11:30 a.m. CT on FS1. This year’s event is slated for May 20-24 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Additionally, Texas Tech has amended the start time for two home games. Texas Tech’s March 25 game against Oregon has been pushed back from a noon start to 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the March 8 game against Rice has also changed from a 1 p.m. first pitch to noon.
2020 Home TV Schedule
Fri., Feb. 14 vs. Houston Baptist 1 p.m. FSSW
Sun., March 8 vs. Rice Noon FSSW Plus
Sat., March 14 vs. West Virginia 2 p.m. FSSW Plus
Sun., March 15 vs. West Virginia 12:30 p.m. FSSW Plus
Sat., March 21 vs. Minnesota 2 p.m. FSSW
Tues., March 24 vs. Oregon 6:30 p.m. FSSW Plus
Sat., March 28 vs. Kansas State 2 p.m. FSSW Plus
Fri., April 3 at Oklahoma State 8 p.m. ESPNU
Thurs., April 9 vs. Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. FSSW
Fri., April 10 vs. Oklahoma 8 p.m. ESPNU
Sat., April 11 vs. Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSSW Plus
Fri., May 1 vs. Texas 6:30 p.m. FSSW Plus
Sat., May 2 vs. Texas 8 p.m. ESPNU
Sun., May 3 vs. Texas 2 p.m. ESPN2
Sat., May 16 at TCU 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
*All other home games will stream on TexasTech.TV in 2020.
–TECH–