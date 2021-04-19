2021 ACM Winners

Entertainer of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Eric Church
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Album of the Year
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
Kane Brown, Mixtape Vol. 1
Ashley McBryde, Never Will
Brothers Osborne, Skeletons
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Female Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Single of the Year
Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now”
Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Song of the Year
Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”
Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards”
Old Dominion, “Some People Do”
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“Gone,” Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend
“Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown
Music Event of the Year
“Be A Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
“Does To Me,” Luke Combs feat. Eric Church
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani
“One Beer,” HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
“One Too Many,” Keith Urban, P!nk