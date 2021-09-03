      Weather Alert

2021 CMA Awards nominees to be announced next week

Sep 3, 2021 @ 10:51am

Country Music Association

Soon we will have all of the details of the upcoming 2021 CMA Awards, including the nominees. The Country Music Association announced today that the nominees for the 55th Annual CMA Awards would be announced on Thursday, September 9, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Last year, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker co-hosted the event, which was held at Music City Center in downtown Nashville, without an audience due to the pandemic.

Maren Morris was the night’s biggest winner, taking home Single of the Year and Song of the Year, both for “The Bones.” Luke Combs won Male Vocalist of the Year, and Eric Church won the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

“It’s going to be music that brings us out of this,” Eric said during his acceptance speech. “That is the one thing that is going to save the entire world.”

The 2021 CMA Awards will air in November on ABC.

