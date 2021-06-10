      Weather Alert

2021 CMT Music Awards: The winners

Jun 9, 2021 @ 9:42pm

Courtesy of CMT

The 2021 CMT Music Awards were handed out Wednesday night, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini hosted the fan-voted show.

Here’s a complete rundown of the winners:

Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend — “Hallelujah”

Male Video of the Year
Kane Brown — “Worship You”

Female Video of the Year
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones” 

Duo/Group Video of the Year
Little Big Town — “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Breakthrough Video of the Year
Dylan Scott — “Nobody”

CMT Performance of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey — “The Other Girl” (from the 2020 CMT Music Awards)

Collaborative Video of the Year
Chris Young and Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

