2021 CMT Music Awards: The winners
The 2021 CMT Music Awards were handed out Wednesday night, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini hosted the fan-voted show.
Here’s a complete rundown of the winners:
Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend — “Hallelujah”
Male Video of the Year
Kane Brown — “Worship You”
Female Video of the Year
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Duo/Group Video of the Year
Little Big Town — “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Dylan Scott — “Nobody”
CMT Performance of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey — “The Other Girl” (from the 2020 CMT Music Awards)
Collaborative Video of the Year
Chris Young and Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
