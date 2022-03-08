      Weather Alert

2022 ACM Awards Winners

Mar 8, 2022 @ 5:00am

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and co-hosted by Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, streamed live on Amazon Prime Monday night from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne

GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 
Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 
Parker McCollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

SONG OF THE YEAR
“Things A Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Michael Hardy

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

